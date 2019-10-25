Lone Peak High School students are being released Friday afternoon after the school was placed on lockdown while police officers investigated a possible threat. According to police, students who drove will be allowed to drive their vehicles home; any parents who want to pick up their students are asked to pick them up at the nearby Mount Timpanogos temple.
Students will be bussed from the high school to the temple, where they can either take their normal bus home or be picked up by a parent, police said.
Lone Peak Police reported via Facebook Friday afternoon that Lone Peak High School had been placed on lockdown following "information received on a possible person with a gun near the school."
Kimberly Bird with the Alpine School District said all students have been accounted for and are safe. After police officers did a thorough search of the school, they did not find any person with a weapon or any weapon on the premises.
According to spokesman David Stephenson, the person who made the original report thought they saw someone walking into the school with a weapon. No shots were fired and no weapon was found by officers searching the area.
Bird said the Lone Peak High School state playoff game will take place tonight as planned.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.