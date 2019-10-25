After police received a phone-in tip Friday from someone who claimed to see a person walk into "a Highland high school" with a weapon, officers responded to Lone Peak High School and put the school on lockdown.
Police did not find any evidence of a weapon after searching the school and students began to be released. Concerned about the tip, according to Kimberly Bird with the Alpine School District, police checked the call record and discovered the original caller gave incorrect info — describing the threat as happening at a "Highland high school," instead of Highland High School, which is located in Salt Lake County.
Before the threat was found to be inaccurate, police were releasing students classroom by classroom. Students who drove were allowed to drive their vehicles home; parents who wanted to pick up their students were asked to pick them up at the nearby LDS Mount Timpanogos temple.
Students were bussed from the high school to the temple, where they could either take their normal bus home or be picked up by a parent, police said. Once the threat was discovered to be inaccurate, students still in school were simply released at the usual time of 2:15 p.m.
Lone Peak Police reported via Facebook Friday afternoon that Lone Peak High School had been placed on lockdown following "information received on a possible person with a gun near the school."
Bird said all students have been accounted for and are safe. After police officers did a thorough search of the school, they did not find any person with a weapon or any weapon on the premises. She also said the Lone Peak High School state playoff game will take place tonight as planned.