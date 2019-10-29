The Lone Peak Police Department clarified exactly how a communication error occurred, which resulted in hundreds of police officers responding to the wrong school on a report of a person with a weapon.
Police received a phone-in tip Friday from someone to claimed to see a person walk into Highland High School in Salt Lake City with a weapon. Police personnel instead responded to Lone Peak High School in Highland, where the school was placed on lockdown and students were released from school classroom by classroom.
The department released additional information on the communication error in a press release Monday, saying that “the communication error occurred within our office.”
The report states that the initial call was transfered by pllice staff to the Central Utah 911 dispatch center with the understanding that the tip referred to Lone Peak High School. Dispatch personnel at the Central Utah 911 office then gathered information and found that the suspicious incident had instead happened at Highland High School in Salt Lake City.
On Facebook, the department said that the call of someone with a gun at the high school was overheard by police personnel in the building and the “assumption” was that it was Lone PEak High School.
“Unfortunately, when information about the initial call was shared amongst personnel at the police department, the specific information about the location of the incident had not been clarified,” the press release stated. “Therefore, our department responded to the school taking steps based upon information that was incomplete.”
The Lone Peak Police Department also said that although the police action was, in the end, not needed, they felt that the response was appropriate based on information they had at the time.
“In future incidents such as these, we will work to the best of our ability to prevent this type of miscommunication from occurring again; However, we will always err on the side of caution when it comes to protecting the children and residents within our communities,” the department said in the press release.
The department also apologized for any stress or anxiety that was felt by those involved.
“We realize that this was a traumatizing event for students, faculty and staff,” the department posted on Facebook. “Please accept our sincerest apologies for any stress or anxiety that may have occurred as a result. Measures have been taken to avoid such miscommunication in the future and additional training will be provided.”