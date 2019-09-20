Highland City Council took no definitive action this week for the development of Spring Creek Park, although the design concept for the park did undergo some significant changes.
Starting in 2007, the city purchased a 12-acre parcel of land located approximately at 10029 N. 6300 West in Highland, with the intention of building a regional sports park.
However, due to budget constraints and the location of the land parcel in the middle of a residential area and far from any collector roads, the city opted last year to “surplus” the property, selling 10 acres of it to Millhaven Homes and approving 11 homes to be built on the land.
Originally the developer offered to build a park on the remaining 2 acres, to the tune of $750,000 — the city felt that was too expensive, and decided to take ownership of the park development, bringing the proposed budget down to $375,000, although that is still subject to slight variations, depending on the final design the city comes up with and bids received.
“Going to the city was just to be transparent with our residents,” Mann said. “It’s debatable whether or not it’s going to be more or less expensive.”
The money received from the Millhaven purchase will pay for the park development, with excess left over that will go towards developing a larger, 17-acre park near Mountain Ridge Junior High, according to Highland Mayor Rod Mann.
With tossing out the idea of a regional sports park, and opting to have the city be in charge of park design, the park concept plan has undergone several iterations, and Tuesday night was no different.
The concept plan Tuesday night featured rock mulch beds with bushes and trees surrounding the park, as well as a sidewalk around the perimeter of the park. It would have been a totally unique park in Highland. However, residents and City Council members alike brought up a serious issue to consider: In a park for kids, there’s no way to prevent kids from picking up and throwing rocks onto the grass of the main area, where they would then cause damage to lawn mowers.
So, the rock mulch beds are out, along with the peripheral sidewalk. There will still be plenty of trees and grass. Plus, with the money saved, Mann said the city can afford to make the planned playground and pavilion larger and nicer.
In addition to trees, grass, a playground and a pavilion, there will be concrete walks connecting the different amenities, and Mann said the Highland Foundation is looking into funding for two pickleball courts.
Mann said the city will seek out a landscape architect to come up with the final design, and then take it out to bid. The city will likely find and hire contractors during the winter, with the intention of building the park in the spring. There will be room for contractors to opt to build additional amenities as well, Mann said.
“We’re just excited to build it,” he said.