Republican Lehi Rep. Kay Christofferson said he hopes to be reelected to Utah House District 56 so he can continue his work on the House Transportation Committee while United Utah Party candidate Kate Walters said she wants to be an advocate for education funding.
Christofferson, who first took office in January 2013 and who defeated his Republican primary challenger, Merrilee Boyack, in June, told the Daily Herald in an interview Wednesday that he believed lawmakers and transportation officials “need to be looking down (into) the future a lot further” when planning new roads to accommodate future growth in Utah County and other areas of the state.
“Transportation is a pretty big topic with the growth of Utah,” said Christofferson, who chairs the transportation committee.
If reelected, the Lehi Republican said he would work with the Utah Department of Transportation to preserve land for future freeways or collector roads early through right-of-way easements.
Christofferson also said he “felt like there’s some unfinished businesses” with the state’s Federalism Commission, which he serves on, and said he wanted to continue pushing to get Utah fair compensation from the federal government for its public lands.
“In Utah, funding, when you budget, is a tug-of-war with the available funds,” the state representative said. “And so this is one way of saying, ‘Look, the federal government should pay up the money for these public lands,’ and that would give us resources to use for our education and transportation and other government needs.”
The topic of education funding is one of the primary reasons Walters, a third grade dual-immersion teacher at Bluffdale Elementary School, decided to run for office.
“I don’t think that the Legislature is doing such a good job at helping education,” said Walters, who has worked in the Jordan School District for 17 years. “We are consistently the lowest per-pupil spending state in the U.S.”
The third-party candidate said that, if elected, she would “be an advocate for education in the state of Utah” and would work with the Utah Education Association to “try to get ... proposals across to make sure that education is better funded.”
“I really want to push the importance of paying teachers a respectable wage,” Walters said. “Because I know, personally, a lot of really good teachers that are not in the profession because it doesn’t pay them enough.”
When asked whether she supported Amendment G, which would amend the state constitution to allow income tax revenue — which is earmarked for education funding — to be spent “to support children and to support people with a disability,” Walters said she would support it if lawmakers agreed to not reduce education funding.
“Right now, I’m leaning toward it as long as the Legislature can keep their word,” she said. “But, unfortunately, they’ve lost a lot of trust from a lot of us.”
Christofferson, who voted in favor of tax reform measures that lawmakers passed in December and later repealed, said he supported Amendment G, noting that it would free up the hands of lawmakers and “would keep us from having to raise sales taxes or cut income tax.”
Christofferson said people who were opposing the tax reform, which would have reduced the income tax rate and increased the sales tax rate, “didn’t really understand” the complicated reform, noting that it would have resulted in a net-reduction in taxes.
“So this will simplify it and make it a lot easier to balance our income,” Christofferson said about the ballot measure, which residents will vote on in the November election.
Walters criticized the “cloak and dagger” process through which the tax reform passed and said lawmakers “didn’t really let anyone know what they were doing.”
“I’m not with that,” Walters said about the tax reform, adding that she signed the citizen referendum to repeal it.
If elected, Walters said she would also advocate for term limits for state lawmakers, campaign finance reform and independent redistricting.
HD 56 covers a portion of north Utah County, including parts of Lehi, Highland and American Fork.