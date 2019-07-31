This article is the second in a three-part series on birth doulas in Utah County that will run this week.
Lindsay Dougal was 39 weeks into her second pregnancy when she learned her son had no heartbeat.
“There are no words,” Dougal said. “There is nothing that could prepare you for that.”
Dougal gave birth to Theo on June 14, 2015. Four years later, Dougal works as a bereavement doula to help families navigate the pains she knows all too well of losing a child.
“It is my personal mission now to make it a part of the regular and part of the mainstream,” Dougal said. “When one in 160 families experience stillbirth, that’s not uncommon.”
Protecting the hello
Doulas — birth coaches who provide emotional and physical support during birth — can offer a variety of services, including lactation education, prenatal yoga and postpartum assistance. Most doulas who work with grieving families offer their services at no cost or are donation-based.
Doulas who offer bereavement services, such as Dougal, support families who are experiencing losses ranging from miscarriages, to stillbirth, to babies who are not expected to live long after birth.
The type of support she provides depends on how far a pregnancy has advanced and what the family hopes for the birth. Dougal begins by creating a specific plan that covers how the family wants to say hello to the baby, if they want to hold and see their baby and if they’d like pictures.
“A lot of times people don’t want to see their baby, or they think they don’t want to see their baby, or they don’t want photos,” Dougal said. “I always encourage them. You might not want it now, but now is all you have.”
The conversations with families during the birth change from talking about how they’re closer to having their baby to take home, to talking about how the families are closer to being able to see and hold their baby.
“The really important thing about bereavement work is honoring and making space for the hello before the goodbye,” Dougal said.
That work includes helping families plan memorial services, educating them about funeral home and burial options and working with hospital staff to not rush the family with decisions. Dougal said she was asked while she was still in labor with Theo if she wanted an autopsy, and that while she understood it was a decision that would need to be made quickly, she didn’t want to be ambushed with it before she’d met her son.
She tells families that there is not a wrong way to grieve, and families should not put expectations on themselves.
After it became clear the nurse wasn’t going to find Theo’s heartbeat, Dougal said she was stunned. She felt numb, and then began thinking about how strange it was that she wasn’t crying. Dougal said it would have been helpful for someone to help her through it all.
“A big part of the work is helping families understand it’s ok to feel all the things they are feeling and to not shy away from those feelings, and that there is no right or wrong way to grieve,” Dougal said.
The voice they didn’t have
Katrina Bolduc’s bereavement training began after a doctor struggled to find her client’s baby’s heartbeat. The child was fine, but Bolduc realized she wanted more education to support her clients who would experience loss.
It was later, during the Lehi-based doula’s bereavement training, when she experienced her own pregnancy loss. Bolduc went to her doctor, who offered to put her on a mild sedative for a few weeks. She declined, and left not knowing what her options were.
“There are so many questions and you don’t feel like there is anyone there to answer them,” she said.
She took a break from her trainings for several weeks, and experienced another pregnancy loss before the birth of her second living child.
Some clients will call and tell her they miscarried three months ago. Others have had an anatomy scan and decided to carry to full term, or learned their baby has died.
At the hospital, she works to make sure that lights are dim, people in the room are talking softly and that new staff aren’t constantly entering the room. Situations can be difficult. With one family, Bolduc said a nurse excitedly walked in after a shift change without knowing the baby had died.
Other times, her work involves simply being there while the parents make phone calls to family to alert them that the baby had arrived.
“They want you there, even though you’re not doing anything, you are holding that space,” Bolduc said.
Unlike hospital staff, Bolduc said a doula with bereavement training are able to stay with the family throughout the entire experience and can go home with them. They are also available to talk and grieve with the family.
“This is what I needed,” Buldoc said. “It is powerful.”
After Theo’s birth, Dougal decided that life was short and she needed to follow her passion. She began looking into birth doula work.
She trained for bereavement work, as well, because she wanted to be able to support families who expected to give birth to a healthy babies and later experience a loss.
Dougal attends two bereavement births a year and provides over-the-phone support to additional families.
For her, it’s a way to help families through a situation she’s lived through, even though it comes with an emotional toll.
“I could imagine that even though our experience — even though it was handled well for what it was — could have been so much better,” Dougal said.