Seven years ago, a Lehi mother underwent brain surgery which left her unable to work consistently and her family struggling financially.
Despite her struggles to keep pace with coworkers, Miriam said she still works to provide for her three children and create a memorable holiday season.
“Things just aren’t the same for me. I want them to be, but I just can’t,” she said. “It’s been really hard.”
She hopes to reach a point one day where she can give back to those who helped their family along the way to recovery.
“I know it will come if I keep working,” Miriam said. “I still have things I want to do in my life and take care of my kids.”
To the United Way of Utah County and those participating in Sub for Santa, Miriam wanted to say thank you.
“I don’t think all of the people are part of it truly understand or realize the effect they have on other people, on these kids and the parents. It’s amazing,” she said.
This year, her three kids need new winter clothes and coats, along with a few requests for toys, books and art supplies.
Violet, her oldest 15-year-old daughter, needs a winter coat size medium teens and winter boots size 8. She would also like new outfits including pants which are size 7 teens.
Her favorite books include “Fablehaven” by Brandon Mull, “Maze Runner” by James Dashner and the Delirium Trilogy by Lauren Oliver. Purple is her favorite color, and she would also like art supplies for painting and drawing.
“She’s an artist,” her mother said. “She loves everything having to do with art. And she’s amazing at it. She’s got a great talent.”
Klaus, her 9-year-old son, needs pants size 10 and shirts size medium. His favorite colors are blue and red, and has a shoe size 5.
He loves reading the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling, “Fablehaven” by Brandon Mull and The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis. He would also like art supplies for drawing and Lego sets.
“He loves anything having to do with sports or building or creating things,” his mother said. “He also loves to draw but he’s more active.”
Her youngest 6-year-old daughter, Sunny, needs a winter coat and shirts for size small. She also needs pants size 5T and has a shoe size of kids 13.
She loves the color pink along with unicorns, Barbie dolls and makeup. Her favorite books are “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak and “How Dinosaurs Say I Love You” by Jane Yolen.
“Anything princess or dolls or makeup or hair, she’s all about that,” her mother said with a laugh.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.