An Alpine man died Thursday after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Lehi on Monday.
According to information from Sgt. William Loveridge with the Lehi Police Department, Craig Denney, a 68-year-old from Alpine, was struck at about 1 p.m. Monday by a tractor-trailer near the Interstate 15 and Timpanogos Highway interchange.
Denney was rushed to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in critical condition. Denney passed away from his injuries Thursday morning.
Loveridge said the cause of the crash is still being investigated, but there are no indicators of impairment on the part of Denney or the tractor-trailer driver.
"Unfortunately, this is a tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim," Loveridge said.