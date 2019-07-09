The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is warning the public against disturbing bird nests with eggs or baby birds after a Lehi business's interference with a nest may have led to the deaths of two baby birds.
On June 29, according to a press release, the DWR received a call from a concerned individual regarding a bird nest in the eaves of a business in Lehi that had been covered with a net. The caller told the DWR they had seen several American Kestrel nestlings earlier in the week, then noticed someone had installed a net over the nest.
When DWR conservation officers responded, they discovered the net was separating three baby birds from their parents. Two other nestlings had died, although it wasn't clear if they died as a result of being trapped by the net.
"The parents couldn't get into the nest, and the juveniles couldn't get out, which means the baby birds were going to die," DWR Sgt. Sean Spencer said. "That's definitely a problem."
Due to the building height and the nest location, the Lehi Fire Department was contacted to help remove the net and the nest. The three living baby birds were able to fly away after being rescued.
Although the American Kestrel, North America's smallest falcon species, is not endangered, baby birds and nests with eggs are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The person or persons responsible for placing the net over the nest could be cited for the incident, although Faith Heaton Jolley with the DWR said they have been unable to make contact with the business, so no one has been cited at this time, and they are not releasing the name of the business.
Jolley said this kind of incident doesn't typically happen in Utah, but because of the federal protection it's taken very seriously.
"People are welcome to prevent birds from nesting on or in their homes, but you have to do it before nesting season begins," Spencer said. "If you have a bird that is nesting and there are eggs or baby birds in the nest, you need to wait until after the baby birds have left the nest in order to remove it and to prevent future nesting. It isn't a long time frame, so just be patient."
If there is a concern for the safety of nesting birds or people in the area, Jolley said residents can call the DWR for more information, as well as details on what to do if residents find a baby bird or fowl. Generally, the DWR advises against interfering with wildlife in any way.
If a baby bird with feathers is spotted outside its nest or away from its parents, the DWR says to leave it alone, because it is close to flying and can fend for itself. If a baby bird is found on the ground near its nest and doesn't have any feathers, it can be placed back in the nest but shouldn't be interfered with further.