Sheryl Rasband of Lehi is preparing right now to move to the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.
Thanks to her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop 520, however, she and her colleagues at Riverton Hospital will have lots of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to help brighten their days.
“To see the outreach of the community is heart-warming,” Rasband said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “We need some of that. With all the uncertainty and negative feelings and fear, to be able to combat those with heartfelt donations, caring words and support we get from everyone else makes a big difference. There is another side and it doesn’t have to be all of the doom-and-gloom.”
The timing of the donation couldn’t have come at a much more pivotal time for Rasband and the others in her unit.
“I work in the pediatric unit at Riverton Hospital, which is an offshoot of Primary Children’s Hospital,” Rasband said. “The pediatric population doesn’t see COVID-19 as much, so I felt a little more removed from it. But we just found out late last week that they needed our unit to convert to be the COVID-19-designated unit for Riverton Hospital. It kind of hit us suddenly that we were going to be more on the front lines.”
Even for healthcare professionals who are used to challenges, that announcement was difficult.
“It was like, this is real,” Rasband said. “This was going to affect each us and each of our families. We are going to be there taking care of these patients. It really hit home. We had people crying, realizing the effects it can have. We hear that people with COVID-19 can be really healthy one minute and the next need to be on a ventilator. A lot of us are pediatric nurses, so we have a lot of anxiety about taking care of a different population.”
Abby Hansen, the troop leader, said having an opportunity to support Rasband and her co-workers right now was something the troop felt was very important.
“We wanted to gift our donated boxes to the COVID-19 nurses team and other healthcare workers,” Hansen said. “It seemed like a very good, close-to-home way to support the mom of one of the girls in our troop and the people in our community who are doing so much for us right now.”
Rasband had to make sure the donation was something that the staff at the hospital could accept, since restrictions are understandably very tight right now.
“Normally we can have things come into the hospital without any problem, but there are so many security restrictions in place right now,” Rasband said. “We’re going to receive the donation and meticulously wipe down all of the boxes, then make sure they go to the right places. My manager said that the idea was so incredible and that it was a sweet thing to do. She was really excited.”
It also added a personal element to the process, since Rasband’s daughter Kaia Rasband, is in her second year of Girl Scouts. Sheryl Rasband said her daughter was excited to get to sell the signature cookies at a booth — only to have that opportunity eliminated when selling was stopped.
“This is definitely something she is going to be proud of and something she’s going to remember for her whole life,” Rasband said. “It’s exciting for her. It’s also good for me because even with the anxiety and isolation, I can now make a connection and a good memory with what is going on right now.”
Hansen explained that the Girl Scouts have a program where people can buy cookies and then donate them to worthy causes.
“The program is called, ‘The Gift of Caring’ and we always get donated boxes to give to a charitable organization each year,” Hansen said. “In the past we have donated to women’s shelters, the Ronald McDonald House, and the Food and Care Coalition in Provo.”
Usually the girls are involved with the donations and help out with other service projects. This year, however, that wasn’t going to be possible with the limitations imposed as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“The girls come with us and learn about the place we are donating to,” Hansen said. “This year had to be an exception due to the exceptional circumstances.”
Mary Chambers, the troop’s “Cookie Mom,” said her daughters Audrey and Lauren Chambers helped deliver the donation and were glad to know where the cookies will be going.
“They just thought it was really cool,” Mary Chambers said. “They asked questions about what she would be doing and what it means to be a nurse. They thought it was cool to give the boxes to her. They also helped decorate a sign for the nurses as a thank you and enjoyed doing that.”
Mary Chambers said she knows it’s not an enormous action, but she said it is fulfilling to feel like she and the Girl Scout troop are doing something.
“There is nothing I can do to appropriately thank them for what they’re doing because what they are doing is so amazing,” she said. “To be able to do something little to make their day a little better makes us feel good. I’m glad to be doing something to let them know how grateful we are for what they are doing.”
Hansen explained that while Girl Scout Troop 520 was able to sell all of its Girl Scout Cookies, other troops had their efforts cut short before finishing.
“There are a lot troops who are in a difficult position because our selling season was ended a full week before we were planning on concluding,” Hansen said. “Troops have cookies that they need to sell. There is a program set up where the public can purchase boxes of cookies and then they will donate them to first responders, healthcare workers and other essential workers throughout the state.”
For more information on how to purchase and donate Girl Scout Cookies to worthy causes, go to https://gsutah.org and click on the “Find Cookies” tab.