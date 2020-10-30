Commuters in Utah and Salt Lake counties got an early Halloween treat Friday with the opening of the Interstate-15 Technology Corridor.
It was hoped that Governor Gary R. Herbert and other UDOT executives and guests would place the last items Friday as a grand opening to the corridor. However, a spike in COVID-19 canceled the party.
The I-15 Technology Corridor is the final piece in reconstructing I-15 in northern Utah County, as the project includes the last section of I-15 to be widened between Bangerter Highway and Spanish Fork, according to UDOT.
“This project, along with I-15 CORE, The Point, Access Utah County (all projects completed during Herbert's tenure) and more have created a transportation network that allows business to thrive,” said John Gleason, UDOT spokesman.
"It's exciting for us because we've really built up this road," Gleason said. "We've been working on I-15 in Utah and Salt Lake Counties since prior to the 2002 Winter Olympics. This was one of the final pieces."
Gleason added the open six lanes will have a positive affect on motorists who live, work and play between the two counties. It will also be able to accommodate growth.
The commute time has also been cut in half from 14 minutes to 7 minutes through the corridor, according to Gleason.
The public was first alerted that a new corridor project would happen in July of 2017. Construction began in January of 2018 with the completion in October 2020. UDOT held to its time frame with myriad changes to frontage roads, trails and the commuting experience.
The project, the largest one UDOT had over the past two years, expanded I-15 from four to six lanes in both directions between Main Street and S.R. 92 in Lehi, and includes the first one-way frontage road system in Utah, two redesigned interchanges and new trails for pedestrians and cyclists.
The new corridor eliminates a bottleneck by adding two lanes on i-15 to increase highway capacity and keep motorists moving, according to UDOT.
UDOT replaced significant amounts of aging infrastructure with new pavement designed to last another 40 years and bridges designed to last 75 years.