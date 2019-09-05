The Utah Department of Transportation in a press release said Utah County drivers can expect traffic restrictions and delays on 2100 North in Lehi starting Thursday night.
The restrictions will be in place while crews work to improve I-15 in Lehi and extend the Mountain View Corridor from 2100 North in Lehi to State Route 73 in Saratoga Springs, the press release states. UDOT said the work has been coordinated to reduce delays and inconvenience for drivers and allow crews to complete their work more quickly.
Redwood Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction near the intersection with the 2100 North every night, Thursday through Sunday, beginning as early as 7 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. each morning while construction crews repave the intersection. According to the press release, drivers should anticipate delays of up to 30 minutes between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
To connect to I-15, UDOT suggests drivers use Pioneer Crossing and other area roads as alternate routes.
2100 North will close under I-15 beginning as early as 11 p.m. Friday, continuing through 5:30 a.m. Monday, the press release states. The closure will allow crews to lower the existing roadway to accommodate the new freeway bridge. According to the press release, drivers will be detoured to Timpanogos Highway (S.R. 92) or Lehi Main Street. Local traffic can use Pioneer Crossing or Triumph Boulevard as alternate routes to avoid the closure.
For more information on both of these projects visit the UDOT website. For those attending FanX in Salt Lake City this weekend or the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival in Lehi, check out UTA schedules by visiting http://www.rideuta.com/.