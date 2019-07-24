Even though the Butterfly Biosphere at Thanksgiving Point has only been open for six months, hundreds of visitors come every day to gawk at the collection of spiders and scorpions and beetles and butterflies.
The exhibit is a kid's dream come true, and families flocked to the exhibition on Pioneer Day to explore the themed playground, interactive games and the enormous glasshouse with more than 1,000 butterflies.
"Pretend I'm a ladybug," one girl told her parents as she clamored on a plastic ladybug inside a larger-than-life jar.
"I wanna be a caterpillar," said another toddler, crawling around on the carpet under another black and yellow climbable sculpture.
One boy hesitantly put his hand up to a glass case of Mormon crickets before exclaiming, "They're crawling everywhere."
Chief entomologist and containment director Marissa Harrison smiled and waved to the kids as she strolled through the exhibit on a guided media tour.
"I love bugs, but they are a hard sell for everybody else," she said. "They are underappreciated but they are essential to their ecosystems."
That's one reason why Thanksgiving Point decided to highlight bumblebees and a handful of "Mormon" bugs in honor of Pioneer Day.
"We want to highlight what cool biodiversity we have in our own backyards," Harrison explained.
One of the native Utah bugs is the Mormon cricket, although the large bugs are actually a type of katydid with back legs shaped differently than crickets.
Their exhibit is a glass cage built low to the ground for children. Harrison said she designs the habitats to create a comfortable living space for the bugs while allowing maximum viewing opportunities for visitors.
"Historically, for Utah, these guys are pretty notorious," she said, pointing to the Mormon cricket.
According to the traditional narrative, a swarm of crickets devoured crops planted by early settlers in 1848 until seagulls ate the bugs and saved the plants.
There are also three species of butterflies in the Butterfly Biosphere with the word "Mormon" in their names: the Great Mormon, the Scarlet Mormon and the Great Yellow Mormon.
"We did not name it that," Harrison said with a laugh. "Somebody else on the other side of the world named them Mormon butterflies."
The Great Mormon butterfly is a swallowtail species native to Asia and named by officials at the Natural History Museum in London. The male butterflies all look the same with velvety black and silver wings while the females are polymorphic and can have up to 26 different forms.
Harrison called butterflies the "gateway bug" to accepting and understanding the other insects in the exhibit.
"If you can start to see the beauty in them, potentially you can see the beauty in a grasshopper or a walking stick or a spider," she said.
One of the newest displays is a colony common eastern bumblebees native to eastern North America. Utah is often called the Beehive State in connection to the state motto "Industry."
"We just have incredible diversity, mostly in southern Utah," Harrison said, adding that of the 4,000 bee species around the United States, at least 900 species are native to Utah.
The viewing case uses red light and panels so bees can't detect the color but allows visitors to watch the underground hive. Visitors can also read books about bees and kids can don bee outfits to play near the exhibit.
If bee populations are declining, it also means other invertebrates are also being threatened, Harrison said. The purpose of the Butterfly Biosphere is to help visitors understand the importance of bugs in the ecosystem.
"There is a lot of bug diversity in our state," she said. "All we have to do is look closer."