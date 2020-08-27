The Salt Lake City-based Pregnancy Resource Center is planning a “Labor Day Pun Run” fundraiser that will consist of two races along the Jordan River Parkway Trail in Utah County: a 5K run and a 10K run.
The 6.15-mile course will begin at Olympic Park in Lehi and wind north along the Jordan River to Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point. At that point, the runners will turn around and finish back at Olympic Park.
“The purpose of the Labor Day Pun Run is to increase awareness and help these women find a support system that provides hope, love and resources that empower them to give life to their unborn children,” the Pregnancy Resource Center, a nonprofit that provides services and referrals to women and couples with unplanned pregnancies, said in a description of the event.
Registration for the races, which both begin on Sept. 7 at 8 a.m., costs between $10 and $35 per person and includes chip timing, a T-shirt and bib, dinner, race snacks and awards for different age and gender divisions.
“Whether you are a competitive runner or looking for a wholesome family activity this is a great opportunity to be outdoors and enjoy the beautiful scenic route,” the nonprofit said.
The organizers received an event permit in February from Utah County, which is required in order to hold the race on county property, along with coordinating details with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Utah County Public Works Department.
In a July 6 letter addressed to the Utah County Commission, George Stewart, interim director for the Pregnancy Resource Center, requested that the commission grant the nonprofit a fee waiver for the event.
“The Labor Day Pun Run is not only a fun and wholesome recreational opportunity for citizens in Utah County, but this inspiring event promotes a culture of caring in our community,” Stewart wrote. “Our volunteer race director (Elizabeth Sadowski), who lives in Springville, is a mother of two children who established this fundraiser because she felt a strong desire to do something to help expecting mothers and unborn children.”
Stewart added that the race organizers, volunteers and participants “will be practicing social distancing and following the recommended CDC and Utah guidelines during this pandemic year.”
“As always, we will be providing appropriate liability insurance coverage,” he said.
The Utah County Commission voted during its Wednesday public meeting to waive the event permit fee, with Commissioner Bill Lee noting that the public benefit of the event justified waiving the fee.
The Labor Day event is just one of the nonprofit’s efforts to expand and reach out to Utah County residents.
The nonprofit is planning on opening a satellite center in American Fork, which Stewart said “will enable us to fill a void within Utah County which has the second-highest amount of abortions in our state by having an institution that is faith-based, pro-life, pro-family, and provides its expertise and services for free.”
“While about 4% of our current clients come from Utah County each year, we know even more would approach a center such as ours if it were located in the county itself,” he said. “A center similar to ours was operational in Utah County until nine years ago, and in their last two years they were averaging more than 400 clients served.”
To register or learn more about the upcoming Labor Day Pun Run, visit http://labordaypunrun.org.