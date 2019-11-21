STK - Road construction
Stock Photo

Drivers traveling on Interstate 15 should prepare for some delays near Lehi as construction continues on the Technology Corridor project this weekend.

The Utah Department of Transportation stated northbound I-15 will be reduced to four lanes beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. More lanes may close after 9:30 p.m., according to the press release.

On Sunday, the freeway will be reduced to three northbound lanes until noon.

"Although crews may not be on-site during these lane closures, they are needed to allow concrete to cure for a new I-15 bridge over Lehi Main Street," officials wrote in the press release.

There were also be reduced lanes in Taylorsville along Bangerter Highway from 9 p.m. Friday to at 5 a.m. Monday.

The highway will have one northbound lane and two southbound lanes open near 6200 South so crews can relocate a water line underneath the intersection.

All construction schedules are subject to change depending on the weather.

Tags

Ashley Stilson covers crime, courts and breaking news for the Daily Herald. She can be reached at 801-344-2556 or astilson@heraldextra.com.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!