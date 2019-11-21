Drivers traveling on Interstate 15 should prepare for some delays near Lehi as construction continues on the Technology Corridor project this weekend.
The Utah Department of Transportation stated northbound I-15 will be reduced to four lanes beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. More lanes may close after 9:30 p.m., according to the press release.
On Sunday, the freeway will be reduced to three northbound lanes until noon.
"Although crews may not be on-site during these lane closures, they are needed to allow concrete to cure for a new I-15 bridge over Lehi Main Street," officials wrote in the press release.
There were also be reduced lanes in Taylorsville along Bangerter Highway from 9 p.m. Friday to at 5 a.m. Monday.
The highway will have one northbound lane and two southbound lanes open near 6200 South so crews can relocate a water line underneath the intersection.
All construction schedules are subject to change depending on the weather.