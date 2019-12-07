A Lehi company is hoping to lower costs by bridging the communication gap between first responders and hospitals.
FieldMed, a sister company to Graphium, is a community health platform that allows hospitals and paramedics to track patient data in an effort to decrease trips to hospitals’ emergency departments.
“This really is about improving people’s lives in a very simple way,” said Daniel Dura, one of three cofounders of FieldMed.
Dura, along with Randy Barker and Dan Frey, created FieldMed as a way to lower health care costs.
Frey was a paramedic in McKinney, Texas, for 25 years before retiring this July. While there, he noticed that emergency departments were getting busier.
“We didn’t have the ambulances to take these people to the hospital, and when we did, hospitals didn’t have the ER beds to keep these people,” he said.
Frequent riders were bogging the system down and driving up costs. So Frey had the paramedics, who were already in the community, visit the worst offenders to find out why.
They started by visiting a woman who called 9-1-1 51 times in less than 10 months. In all but two instances, she was released from the hospital within 30 minutes of being admitted.
“We’d hear that address and we’d cringe,” Frey said.
The woman had a mental disability, legitimate health problems and very little money. The paramedics soon learned that she was illiterate and couldn’t read the information on her medication, so she didn’t take it. When she didn’t feel well, she’d start taking one of each pill.
The woman also didn’t have a microwave or know how to operate one, and the times she’d call 9-1-1 also lined up with when the hospital were serving meals.
They got her connected with meal assistance programs and taught her how to take her medication. In the next year, she only called 9-1-1 three times, once because she’d fallen, and twice because she didn’t feel well.
“Now when the guys do run on her, they know she has legitimate problems,” Frey said.
In other instances, they learned that a patient with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease would get sick after turning their dusty fans on, and found another man who wouldn’t get his prescriptions filled because he couldn’t afford a $30 car seat in order to take his child on the bus to get to a pharmacy.
“It was a $30 solution and it saved thousands of dollars,” Frey said.
After visiting the patients, helping remove the barriers for them to become healthy and teaching them when it’s appropriate to call 9-1-1, the amount of times those patients visited the ER decreased by 70%. That freed up hospital beds for those who needed them and made ambulances available for real emergencies.
Frey said the patients didn’t want to go to the hospital, but they didn’t know about other solutions.
More than 600 cities have started adopting the community health program. FieldMed hopes to expand that number.
“It is becoming very widespread because of the dollars,” Barker said.
As baby boomers continue to age, the team expects more municipalities looking for ways to cut down on ambulance calls and costs.
“There is no doubt it is going to spread to the rest of the country very rapidly,” Dura said.