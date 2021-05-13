The Lehi City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to approve an ordinance removing the city's ban on drive-thru services for medical cannabis facilities.
The ordinance amends the section of Lehi code regulating medical pharmacy distribution cannabis by removing a line stating that “drive thru facilities shall not be allowed.”
The proposed change was put forward by Curaleaf, which is the only cannabis pharmacy in Lehi and is “located in a zone that has many drive-thru businesses,” according to a document presented to the city council on Tuesday.
“The purpose of the proposed change … is to allow medical cannabis pharmacies to operate drive-thrus in Lehi. The proposal conforms to state regulations regarding medical cannabis pharmacies,” the document stated.
A May 2020 memo to medical cannabis pharmacies from Richard Oborn, director the the Utah Department of Health’s Center for Medical Cannabis, stated that the Utah Medical Cannabis Act “does not prohibit drive-thru and curbside pick-up service and the department is aware that multiple pharmacies plan to provide these services, especially in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the need to accomplish social distancing.”
“In cases of drive-thru and curbside pick-up service, a pharmacy must still comply with laws established in the Utah Medical Cannabis Act, … applicable Utah Administrative Rule … and ordinances adopted by local governments,” the memo said.
The memo goes on to state that a municipality or county “may enact an ordinance that is not in conflict with (Utah Code) … and governs the time, place, and manner of medical cannabis operations in the municipality or county.”
“This means that a municipality or county has the authority to enact an ordinance that places restrictions on drive-thru or curbside pick-up service and a pharmacy must comply with those ordinances,” Oborn wrote.
Stan Lockhart, a representative for Curaleaf, told the Lehi City Council that medical marijuana can be “a lifesaver for some.”
“For some people, they would never go even close to a medical marijuana facility, a pharmacy,” he said. “But there are those who (find) it’s a great alternative to pain for opioids, and there are some who really it works (for). It helps them live a life that is much better than they otherwise would be able to live.”
“And that’s what I understand,” said Mayor Mark Johnson. “And it’s better than opioids, for sure.”
Johnson told the city council members that he toured the Curaleaf facility, which he called “really secure” and “pretty impressive.”
“A few years ago, I didn’t know what to think about the whole thing,” the Lehi mayor said about medical cannabis. “But after hearing a lot of testimony from those people who didn’t want to go the other route ... (and wanted) something that was not habit-forming and was able to still relieve pain, it seems to make a lot of sense.”
Councilmember Paige Albrecht spoke about her husband, a disabled veteran who uses medical marijuana to treat his chronic pain.
“And the V.A. eventually was not able to offer him any further help with his pain, and medical cannabis has helped his quality of life a great deal,” Albrecht said, noting that there were “nights when he wasn’t able to even sleep because the pain was so bad.”
The Lehi Planning Commission unanimously recommended on April 22 that the city council approve the ordinance.