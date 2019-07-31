A conditional concept plan for the Peck Park was unanimously approved at the Lehi City Council meeting Tuesday.
The motion was made under the condition that the plan is amended to move the contracted fields with Arsenal Soccer Club to the north end of the land while the city works with the Peck family to prepare the property for planting seed.
If the parties involved cannot make the conditions happen by September, Arsenal will continue to plant seed on the south side like originally contracted last December.
“I’m concerned about these amendments being made in the eleventh hour after Arsenal has put in a year’s work,” said Councilwoman Paige Albrecht. “We have a small window of time left.”
Cole Peck, whose father originally sold the Peck property to the city, said he didn’t understand why he couldn’t start the grading process as soon as the following morning.
“It takes time, this is the fourth public hearing tonight, we’ve been working on this for over a year now,” said Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson.
The property has been plagued with controversy for 15 years after former Mayor Ken Greenwood made a deal with Taylor Peck without getting a vote on the agreement from the city council. The majority of the two-hour discussion was spent reiterating what has been covered in the past hearings.
“The word honor keeps coming up and it’s hard to hear that when in 2007, we thought this was resolved,” Johnson said after Peck said he wanted the city to “honor” their word.
Ryan Wood, city attorney, presented a history of the documented events surrounding Peck Park, which excluded anything that didn’t occur in a public meeting or court proceeding.
“I’ve sat here and have taken your stick poking me for so long,” Peck said to Wood. “Before you sling mud on us, you should look at all the facts.”
Peck claimed Wood was conducting a smear campaign against his family.
“All the good intentions that your father had, and Mayor Greenwood had, it was not done the right way. It was never brought to a vote,” said Councilman Chris Condie.
According to Wood, the contract for the Peck property was signed two days before Greenwood left office.
“I can only go off what the record is,” Wood said. “My job isn’t to tell the council whether to put soccer or baseball at Peck Park, I can only say what they can do legally. Legally, a mayor can’t go out and cut a deal and leave the governing body, the city council, out of it.”
Peck said his family didn’t know the correct process. The signed lease doesn’t contain any obligation to name the park or to build baseball fields there.
“It’s a myth that the sale of Peck Park was a donation to the city,” Wood said. “The city paid an average of $116,000 per acre.”
Councilman Paul Hancock said the reason the council was able to move forward with Arsenal Soccer Club was because they came in with funding, “not promises of funding or promises to fundraise.”
More proposed plans were presented by Lehi resident Cody Black and Peck.
“I’m so happy Cody Black stood up and wants to build some baseball fields,” said resident Liz Anderson. “I’m committed to help him too. Save the south end of the park. There’s room for both. We want to have ball fields so desperately that we are willing to work fast.”
The council plans to further discuss the amendments at a special City Council meeting on Aug. 20. Issues around parking, roads, streetlights and restrooms are still of concern to many individuals who spoke at the meeting.
Many agreed that a need for more baseball fields has been prevalent in Lehi for more than 20 years, however if the amendments to the Peck Park plan were sent back to the planning commission, it would set Arsenal back at least another year.
“I wasn’t on this council when this issue started, but I plan to see it resolved,” Albrecht said.
The city’s contract with Arsenal allows 20 acres of green space to be planted immediately, with development to continue each year moving forward. About 70% of the land would be used by Arsenal and 30% would be for the city, and the city can use the rest when the soccer season isn’t in affect.