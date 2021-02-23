The Lehi City Council discussed transit-oriented development as a way to address the economic and population rapid growth that the city continues to see during a meeting Tuesday.
TOD is defined as “the creation of compact, walkable, pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use communities centered around high quality train systems” and described as “a major solution to the serious and growing problems of climate change and global energy security by creating dense, walkable communities that greatly reduce the need for driving and emergency consumption,” according to the Transit Oriented Development Institute.
“(TOD) is regional planning, city revitalization, suburban renewal, and walkable neighborhoods combined,” the institute wrote on its website. “The public has embraced the concept across the nation as the most desirable places to live, work, and play. Real estate developers have quickly followed to meet the high demand for quality urban places served by rail systems.”
On Tuesday, Brittney Harris, a planner with Lehi, spoke about “Engage Lehi,” a site launched in an effort “to increase communication between elected officials, staff, and residents.”
The site includes a “Lehi Future Density” survey, which is currently available to only city officials and staff, that asks questions about TOD “as a way to get feedback from the planning commission and city council on it.”
“And this is really to help us as staff know what you still want to know, the information that you need to make the decision on the density at the TODs,” Harris told the city council.
Councilmember Katie Koivisto said that it would be helpful to open the survey to the public to get feedback on density and design options.
“All of those questions that were asked, I think it would be great to get the public input on,” said Koivisto.
Councilmember Chris Condie said he agreed that it was important for the council to hear from residents “to see what their thoughts are and what they’re thinking.”
Harris played a promotional video for TOD that described it as development focused around a bus or rail transit station as a way to maximize residential, business and public space “within a five or ten minute walk to the station.”
“Wouldn’t it be great if you could live, work and shop in the same area without spending so much time and money having to drive everywhere, or at least have a safe, reliable and convenient way to walk, bike, or take transit to get to most of your destinations? Transit-oriented development, or TOD, gives you those options,” the video said.
TOD also places an emphasis on “safe and attractive walkways, well-marked pedestrian signage and other amenities,” according to the video.
Councilmember Paige Albrecht said she wanted more information on how this type of development could potentially impact crime or safety in the city, noting that “the argument that you hear a lot is (that) apartments and TODs (lead to an increased) transient population (which) equals crime.”
“It would be interesting to know if there’s, before or after, any kind of crime statistics that go with these to bolster one way (of thinking) or the other,” Albrecht said.