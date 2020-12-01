Lehi officials are considering adopting an ordinance that would prohibit targeted protesting or picketing within 100 feet of an individual’s home after a series of protests outside of the Utah County homes of state officials.
On multiple occasions, in November, dozens of protesters picketed outside of Gov. Gary Herbert’s private home in Orem in opposition to state COVID-19 restrictions and orders, including a statewide mask mandate.
In October, protesters gathered outside the Springville home of Joseph Miner, director of the Utah Department of Health.
Other residential protests have taken place outside of Utah County, including near State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn’s Salt Lake City home and Gov.-elect Spencer Cox’s home in Fairview.
The ordinance being considered in Lehi, which was discussed during a Lehi City Council work session on Tuesday, is modeled after an ordinance passed by the Orem City Council on Nov. 13 in response to protests outside the governor’s home.
It would make protesting or picketing within 100 feet of the residence of a specific person a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a maximum of 6 months in jail or a $1,000 fine.
“I think, personally, when you gather in front of someone’s personal residence, you’re crossing the line or you’re getting very close to harassing that person,” Lehi City Administrator Jason Walker told the city council on Tuesday.
Walker said the ordinance would give police a way to respond to protests in residential neighborhoods without escalating them.
“I’m going to bet, nine times out of 10, it’s going to diffuse the situation, and they’re going to disperse,” he said.
When asked whether the ordinance would violate the constitutional rights of protesters, city attorney Ryan Wood described it as a “time, place and manner restriction” that doesn’t attempt to regulate the subject matter or viewpoint of a protest.
“It just says we’re going to set up a little of a buffer zone around some of these specific residents,” the city attorney said.
“The intent is to strike a balance,” Wood continued. “So, while recognizing the First Amendment right for people to protest or picket anywhere, including residential neighborhoods, but try(ing) to get it a little bit away from kind of what we’ve seen on the news where they’re impeding people’s access. People feel afraid to go home and get their medication because there’s a group literally right outside, in their front yard, blocking their driveway, and things like that.”
Councilmember Katie Koivisto voiced concern with the ordinance and said she didn’t want to push the problems of public officials onto their neighbors.
“Honestly, I would hate it, (but) I would rather them protest in front of my house and I’m getting the guff of it, than my neighbors down the street who are having to deal with protesters yelling at me in front of their house,” Koivisto said.
Councilmember Paige Albrecht agreed that “when you become a public official, there are a lot of things that you give up and there’s a lot that comes with that job.”
“But,” Albrecht continued, “in the last few years, the atmosphere in politics has changed as such that there have been times that I have been nervous.”
“My address is public, my cellphone number is public,” she said. “I’m OK with that. But I have kids, too. And I think that there are lines that you can draw that will allow people to make statements without endangering your family or making you afraid to go about your daily life.”
Koivisto said she was “just trying to look into this as, I don’t want to inconvenience others because I’m protected.”
“And I look at the real life situation,” Albrecht responded. “And I’m not sure I’ve seen a news report on protesters gathering five doors down from Angela Dunn’s house.”
Lehi city staff said they would prepare a draft of the ordinance for the council to review and discuss further.
A similar ordinance prohibiting targeted residential picketing was discussed by the Spanish Fork City Council on Nov. 17.