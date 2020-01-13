Firefighters with the Lehi Fire Department spent nearly an hour late Sunday night trying to extinguish a commercial fire in the basement of Stonehaven Dental.
No one was inside the building around 10:14 p.m. when the fire was first reported at 181 N. 1200 East, said Fire Battalion Chief Jake Beck.
"We got there and found quite a bit of smoke and tried to locate where the fire was," he said, adding firefighters ultimately determined the fire started in the basement.
Crews were able to keep the flames contained to the basement but the fire broke out several windows and the entire building suffered severe smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Beck said, although investigators do not believe the fire was suspicious.
He estimated the dental office had at least $200,000 worth of damage.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries climbing through a broken window and received stitches at a local hospital before returning to work.