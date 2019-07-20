According to a report from the Utah Taxpayers Association, Lehi has the eighth highest cost of government compared to other cities in the state.
Salt Lake City took first place while South Salt Lake, Bluffdale, St. George, American Fork, Murray and South Jordan all placed ahead of Lehi.
Connor Boyack, president of the Libertas Institute and a Lehi resident, said he believes his city can do better.
“Many people seem to want their government to be a Swiss Army knife, and be able to do many things, and well,” Boyack wrote on social media. “Me? I would be content with a spork.”
The list looked at the 50 largest cities in the state; Lehi sits at No. 11 in population, with just over 66,000 people. The average revenue from taxes and fees per capita was $559.24, with Lehi coming in $300 above that. The city’s per capita income is an average of $25,000, which is in line with the average for the list.
So, while Lehi residents may be making an average yearly income for Utah, the community members are paying 52% more in taxes than the average Utah resident.
The taxpayer association collected its data from the U.S. Census Bureau and America Fact Finder.
“Cities provide citizens with essential public services such as police, fire, public works and courts,” the author writes in the study. “Most cities also provide a variety of non-essential services such as dog parks, community celebrations and swimming pools. Many of the services city governments provide can be provided by the private market, and in many cases the private market can provide that service more efficiently and at a lower cost.”
Residents of cities like Clinton, Bountiful, Roy and Kaysville pay the least in taxes.
“I like living in Lehi and will gladly pay the taxes for the benefits I’m getting,” said Ron Jensen, a Lehi resident. “Our city is growing, and we have to take into consideration the needed infrastructure.”
Three seats are open for Lehi City Council elections this year and taxes will, as always, be a significant topic for the candidates.
“I always vote based on whether or not I think our taxes are going to be lower,” said Joyce Johansen of Lehi. “We don’t want our town to turn into Salt Lake City. We want our government to be fiscally responsible.”