A mailman pinned between his delivery truck and a car on Tuesday remains in severe but stable condition at Intermountain Medical Center on Thursday.
A car driven by Steven Shane Smith, 38, was going approximately 30 mph when it struck the back end of the mail truck, located at 70 N. 2300 West. The mailman was at the back of his truck unloading packages to be placed in a community mailbox, according to Lt. Toby Peterson, Lehi police.
While not life-threatening, injuries sustained to the mailman have not allowed blood to flow back to his legs, Peterson said.
Smith was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and was later released to family.
Peterson said the incident is still under investigation.