Lehi city officials are considering entering agreements with two companies to bring additional rental electric scooters and bikes to the north Utah County city.
E-scooter rentals first came to Lehi in late 2019, when the city council approved a 90-day trial period allowing Lime Scooters to operate in some parts of the city, including near the Utah Transit Authority FrontRunner station.
“We are very excited to see Lime Scooters coming to Lehi,” Lehi Community Development Director Kim Struthers said in June 2020. “We see the scooters as a great opportunity to bridge the first-last mile of commuter trips in the Thanksgiving Point area. This will make it more convenient for people who use FrontRunner to commute to work. It will also give people a way to get around the area for lunch and other short trips without having to use their cars. It’s a step in the right direction to reducing travel demand and congestion in that area.”
Now, Lehi officials want to bring additional rental scooters and bikes to the city as a way to increase transportation options for residents and people who work in Lehi.
During a Lehi City Council meeting on Tuesday, Struthers told the council that both Bird and Spin scooters “are interested in deploying scooters in Lehi.”
Struthers said Lehi planning and transportation officials see rental scooters as a positive service, and pointed out the city’s draft plan refers to the scooters as a “micro transit” option that helps commuters at the beginning and end of their trips.
“As planning staff, we do think that this serves a need,” he said. “It is an important part of your transportation system.”
Struthers said planning staff “definitely see it as a plus” for the city, including that the city gets a portion of the money from scooter rentals, but added that there are downsides, such as scooters being scattered across roads and sidewalks or left in unauthorized areas.
The development director recommended that the city allow additional e-scooter businesses to operate in the city, noting that “I think it will be somewhat self-regulating, just like any other commodity.”
Councilmember Chris Condie said he agreed that the scooter rental industry “would self-regulate itself,” and added, “I’d be cautious about over-regulating this type of service.
“And if the three (companies) wanted to come in and think they could regulate it, then let them do it,” he said.
Councilmember Paul Hancock recommended that the city also push to get rental bikes in the area, in addition to scooters.
“I think people could enjoy bikes on all the trails,” Hancock said. “I’d certainly be supportive of that.”
Struthers agreed that bringing in bikes for residents and commuters would benefit the city.
“Anything we can do to reduce trips, even lunch trips,” he said. “It just reduces that much of the congestion.”
The Lehi City Council did not take a vote on an e-scooter proposal during Tuesday’s meeting.