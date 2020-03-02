Two Utah residents were apprehended by Lehi police after felony warrants were issued for their arrests last month.
According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrests, the Lehi Police Department received a tip that 35-year-old Michael Brandon Morris of West Jordan and 21-year-old Mariah Christine Smith of Salt Lake City were staying at the Courtyard Marriott.
Officials were searching for the pair after two separate district judges signed warrants for their arrests in connection with a number of felony charges. Smith’s warrant was signed on Feb. 5 after she failed to appear for her initial appearance after being released from custody two weeks prior.
Smith was already facing a second-degree felony charge of theft by receiving stolen property and three third-degree felony charges of possessing of a forgery device, forgery and possession of a controlled substance. Smith was also wanted for two class A misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and a class B misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Morris’ warrant was signed only two days prior to his arrest on Sunday by a judge in Duchesne County for a second-degree felony charge of identity fraud and a third-degree felony charge of identity fraud.
Smith and Morris were staying at the Courtyard Marriott when an anonymous citizen called police after recognizing the pair from a local news station. Officers responded to the location and spoke with the clerk, who told police the pair had checked in the day before.
When Morris exited the room, police detained him and attempted to identify him. According to the probable cause affidavit, Morris gave police a false name and social security number, which returned to a real person.
Officers were also able to detain Smith as she left the room, as well, although she refused to identify herself to police, affording to arrest documents. Authorities were able to identify Smith using the ID found on her person and the hospital wristband she was still wearing.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers discovered a card skimmer with blank cards with magnetic strips as well as a book containing credit card numbers, dates and three-digit numbers similar to a CVC code found on the back of a credit card. Some of the cards had identical numbers with different names.
Multiple cards with different names and card numbers were also located in the room, and none of the cards had Smith or Morris’ names on them, according to the probable cause statement. Several checks with different names and information, four printers, pictures of blank checks and several small bags containing a crystal substance were also found. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officers also discovered drugs and paraphernalia while conducting a search of Smith’s person.
Smith and Morris are currently being held at the Utah County Jail. Along with their previous charges, the two are facing a number of additional potential charges.
Morris was arrested on suspicion of two third-degree felony charges of possession of a forgery device and unlawful acquisition of a financial card, two class A misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance and giving officials false information with the intent to be another person, a class B misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia, and a class C misdemeanor of giving false personal information to a peace officer.
Smith is being held on suspicion of two third degree felony charges of possession of a forgery device and unlawful acquisition of a financial card, a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance, and two class B misdemeanor charges of failure to disclose identity and possession of drug paraphernalia.