Lehi officials are considering adopting an administrative policy that would allow businesses and individuals to sponsor parks, buildings and other city-owned amenities to “promote the City’s image and enhance public awareness of particular city assets by establishing guidelines for their naming and renaming.”
Services provided by Lehi City Corporation are primarily funded through the city general fund, according to a proposal presented to the Lehi City Council on Tuesday.
“In recent years, demands upon such funds have increased, a trend that is expected to continue,” the presentation said. “To maintain and enhance the City’s properties, the City is seeking to establish alternate revenue streams that will increase its ability to deliver services to the community and/or provide enhanced levels of service beyond the core levels funded from the City’s general fund.”
The proposal continued: “One of the alternative funding sources being pursued is sponsorship.”
City assets that could be sponsored and named include parks and parklands, landscape elements, trees, plants, plazas, gardens, benches, playgrounds, trails, facilities and municipal buildings.
“What this policy really does is just kind of spells out how do we want to move forward if somebody comes in and says, ‘Hey, we would like to engage the council in naming this asset or doing this,’” Lehi Economic Development Director Marlin Eldred told the city council. “All this really does is kind of give some guidelines for us to follow.”
According to the proposal, there would be four different types of sponsorship, including a memorial tree sponsorship program, site-specific event sponsorship, and fixed-term sponsorship agreement that “includes the naming display in recognition of the corporate sponsor of the facility, or portion of a facility for a predetermined period of time.”
“That one’s going to be more of a significant value,” Eldred said about the fixed-term sponsorship agreement. “So if somebody wanted to rename the legacy center or the police station or a park or something of that nature.”
The proposal notes city assets “should be classified as either major or minor assets based on dollar value” and that naming major assets valued at over $500,000 “shall require Council approval while naming of minor assets shall be at the Mayor’s discretion.”
The proposal also outlines “naming standards” and gives the council discretion to turn down names that are “discriminatory, derogatory or otherwise creates controversy within the City, as determined by the Mayor or Municipal Council.”
“So that if somebody comes in and says, ‘Hey, we want to name … (an asset) ‘Vape Park,’ for example,” said Eldred. “Well, that’s tobacco. According to our guidelines, we can’t allow that.”
When asked whether the council would prefer the sponsorship to be public policy or be implemented into city code, a handful of councilmembers said they preferred the former option.
“I think what it does is it creates healthy boundaries for the resident’s and the taxpayer’s money at the end of the day,” Councilmember Katie Koivisto said. “I think this is great.”
The council did not vote on whether to adopt the sponsorship policy. Eldred said he would move forward with the policy and bring it back to the council for final approval if necessary.