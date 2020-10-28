The Lehi Planning and Zoning Division received two awards this year from the Utah Chapter of the American Planning Association, both for its street connectivity standards and recently-built public safety building.
The awards were announced during an virtual APA Utah ceremony on Oct. 1 “recognizing planning excellence in Utah,” according to a description of the event.
Lehi received two “High Achievement Awards,” including one for its street connectivity standards that were first implemented in 2016 when the city adopted an ordinance that created a “required connectivity index” and established maximum block lengths.
During Tuesday’s Lehi City Council meeting, Lehi Planning Division Manager Mike West said there was initially some “resistance” from residents who were opposed to increasing street connectivity and development in general.
“But as we went along and implemented the standards, we definitely saw a lot more support,” he told the city council. “And now, today, we see a lot more stronger support for connecting streets.”
A March 2017 “Utah Street Connectivity Guide” prepared by the Mountainland Association of Governments and other planning agencies found that modeling of the effects of the proposed street connectivity improvements in Lehi, Layton and Tooele Valley “led to some key conclusions,” including that there was “a significant reduction in network travel and and delays” and reduced traffic volume on arterial streets.
Lehi received a second High Achievement Award for a planning study of the city’s recently-built public safety building, replacing the old Lehi Broadbent building, which was more than 130 years old.
Kim Struthers, community development director, called the new police building “a perfect blend of Lehi’s historic past with its progressive future.”
Struthers said he believed the recognition from APA Utah “speaks highly of the city and what we're doing here.”
“And this goes to the mayor, council, planning commission,” the community development director said. “This is all a team effort.”
APA Utah also gave Orem a High Achievement Award this year for the city's neighborhood plans in Aspen and Timpview.