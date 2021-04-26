Police officers are usually the first responders to an emergency. Being able to effectively communicate with and help all people can be a challenge at times, especially when there are disorders or conditions that may hinder communication.
That is why the Lehi Police Department is working to be trained and be aware of those with autism spectrum disorder.
“There are many in our community with conditions and disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder, that may make these encounters more difficult for both the officers and the people they are trying to help. Recognizing the signs of autism and other disorders and knowing effective ways to approach and communicate with the person can minimize the risk to all involved. We believe that teaching our officers about what they may expect when they encounter a person with autism or another disorder is a critical first step to avoiding unfortunate and tragic situations,” reads a post from Jan. 19 on the Lehi Police Department Facebook page.
Last week, the department held a Facebook Live community meeting in order to let the public know about the plans for training and autism awareness and to answer questions. They were joined by Natalie Castro, autism advocate. Castro is helping the department in training and education.
“We’ve talked about sensory needs, best communication practices, best questions for officers to ask families,” Castro said. The two most important questions for law enforcement officers to ask families of people with autism are how to best communicate and what are the individuals’ biggest motivators, according to Castro. If officers know the answers to these questions, they will better be able to connect to the individuals.
Chief Darren Paul said that the department wants to help raise autism awareness and ensure that every member of the community is receiving equal service and care from the Lehi Police Department.
According to Lt. Kenny Rose, the department has come up with a design for window clings that will be for houses and cars.
“They can be put on any window to let officers know that as they respond to a call for services, they are on alert that someone in the vehicle or house may act differently,” he said.
Additionally, the department is working with Utah Valley Dispatch to have a voluntary autism and disability registration form that families can fill out about their loved ones. When officers are responding to a call, they get limited information, especially if it’s an emergency call, according to Rose. But, if dispatch has this information, the officers will be made aware while they are on their way to the situation.
Communication boards, created by a speech-language pathologist, will be distributed to officers for them to keep in their cars. When someone who they come in contact with is nonverbal due to autism or other conditions, the communication board will give officers ways to communicate and still provide service.
“We’re trying to be proactive in meeting the needs of members of our community,” Rose said.
“While this is autism-centered, there are a lot of disorders and syndromes that would be included in this to help officers understand that if they are going to a house where there is someone who has one of these disorders, they will be able to be aware,” said Rose. “We’re excited about this. The main point about this whole thing is education and awareness, to avoid any unfortunate tragedies.”