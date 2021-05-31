Lehi city officials are preparing to implement water restrictions as drought conditions in north Utah County and throughout the state continue to worsen.
According to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, last updated on Tuesday, 100% of the state is experiencing “moderate” drought conditions, while 90% is experiencing “extreme” drought conditions.
The east half of Utah County is experiencing extreme drought conditions, while the west half is experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions.
Last week, the Lehi City Council held a discussion to consider water restrictions, including on lawn watering, to address the city and state’s drastic drought.
Lehi Public Works Director Dave Norman told the council that “prior to the record-breaking storms in February, the water outlook for this coming year was bleak at best.”
“April did not provide the relief that was needed,” he said. “April was again another below-average month for precipitation.”
According to Norman, water levels in the Jordan River Watershed, which includes Utah Lake and the Provo River, are currently at 19%, compared to 73% in March.
“So you can tell that the last month, April, was not so good to us. And May hasn’t been very good, either,” the public works director said.
Norman also noted that Utah’s snowpack is “dropping off very quickly this year compared to other years.” Most of the snow melted and went directly into the ground rather than flowing into streams.
“We’re tanking, to be quite honest,” he said, adding that this year’s snow melt is “pretty much done.”
Norman recommended that the city move to the second phase of its “water shortage response and actions.”
In the second phase, water users “may not use sprinkler irrigation on consecutive days” and must wait “at least one day in between water cycles.”
Also during the second phase, the city recommends, but does not enforce, that water users “follow responsible water habits” with hard-surface washing, swimming pools, outdoor fountains, ponds and outdoor water toys.
After the first violation, water users receive a “hand-delivered written notice of violation and instructions on necessary correction action.”
A second violation results in a $100 fine and a warning of actions consequent to a third violation. The violator may receive a full reimbursement by attending a water conservation seminar provided by the city.
A third violation results in a $500 fine from the city.
During the third phase, water users may not water more than two days a week and must wait at least two days between watering cycles. Additionally, hard-surface washing is prohibited, with exceptions “for health or safety reasons.”
“I would honestly say I see us going to a phase three potentially later this year, depending on what happens,” Norman told the council.
Councilmember Chris Condie recommended that the city amend the second phase to require water users to wait two days in between water cycles.
“I think going just one day in between, it’s not enough,” he said.
Councilmember Paige Albrecht, meanwhile, said she wouldn’t have a problem with the city moving right into phase three.
Norman said public works staff would make revisions to the response and action plan and bring it to the council for consideration. He noted that one solution could be to “try to figure out a way to charge” residents that aren’t conserving water.
“Because until you charge people for what they use, people will use what they want to use,” he said.