A Lehi prosecutor filed charges last week against the alleged host of a large Halloween warehouse party appearing to violate state health orders that were implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Oct. 31, Lehi police were called to respond to a party in a warehouse in the city, according to Lehi Police Department Sergeant Damon Faught.
“When we got to that location, it was a big commercial building and we were asked to disperse the crowd and kind of shut it down, which we did,” Faught told the Daily Herald on Monday. “And there was no incident or anything with that.”
Following the investigation, the Lehi City Police Department submitted the case to the Lehi City Prosecutor’s Office “for review on charges,” said Faught.
“At that time, they decided that the event organizer would be charged with a health order violation, a nuisance violation and a disorderly conduct violation,” the sergeant said.
Additionally, the property owner was charged with a nuisance violation, a fire code violation and a health order violation, according to Faught.
Faught did not comment further on the incident because it is an ongoing case.
Saratoga Springs resident Scott Charles Brown, 19, was charged on Thursday in Lehi City Justice Court for, on Oct. 31, allegedly violating health regulations, creating, contributing or supporting a public nuisance and creating unsafe conditions, which are all class B misdemeanors.
Brown was also charged with disorderly conduct, which is an infraction, according to court documents filed by City Prosecutor Craig Chambers.
The warehouse party is one of two large events that took place in Utah County on Halloween appearing to violate state orders restricting the size of social gatherings.
The other was a massive party near Utah Lake that the Utah County Sheriff’s Office shut down due to the organizers not having an event permit.
On Nov. 2, Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer of the county sheriff’s office, said the sheriff’s office was “currently reviewing the case to determine what charges might be appropriate for those who organized the event.”
Both events were criticized by Gov. Gary Herbert’s office and county health officials.
Following the parties, the governor’s office wrote in a statement that “we must decide, and show by our actions, that the lives of everyone around us matter to us more than parties.”
“If we do not, we will have a difficult time beating COVID-19 as a society,” the statement read.
Utah County was also the site of a number of indoor dance parties over the summer, which were the impetus for the Provo Municipal Council implementing a citywide mask mandate.