The Utah County Health Department recognized Lehi officials on Tuesday for their efforts to increase the legal age of tobacco use in Utah to 21 years old and for being a leading voice in preventing tobacco addiction among youth.
In February 2019, the Lehi City Council unanimously approved an ordinance raising the legal tobacco age to 21, becoming the first city in the state to do so.
“You can’t drink until you’re 21, you can’t gamble until you’re 21,” Councilmember Johnny Revill said at the time. “I think the benchmark has been set where that is a good age.”
A month later, the Utah State Legislature passed a bill to gradually increase the tobacco age from 19 to 21 by July 21, 2021.
In December, President Donald Trump signed legislation raising the federal minimum age for the sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21. Utah lawmakers passed a bill in March to raise the minimum tobacco purchasing age to 21 to match federal law.
During Tuesday’s Lehi City Council meeting, Ralph Clegg, executive director of the Utah County Health Department, applauded Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson and the city council for their efforts and presented them with a “Friend of Public Health” award “for the integral role you played in raising the age to purchase tobacco to 21 years of age in Utah.”
“Tobacco prevention and control took a huge leap forward thanks to the efforts, courage and determination of Mayor Johnson and the Lehi City Council,” Clegg said.
Clegg added the Lehi mayor was one of a number of officials who led conversations about youth tobacco use following “an alarming rise in youth vaping rates” in Utah County.
“Very few adults will begin using tobacco products after the age of 21, but often in that 19 to 21 stage, they’ll buy it for their friends who are a little bit younger,” Clegg told the city council.
During an earlier conversation with Utah County officials, one state lawmaker said cities would need to pass it on a local level in order for it to be passed at the state level, Clegg said.
“From there, the ball started rolling and meetings were conducted with several Utah County cities,” he said.
Johnson said “it’s amazing (that) once you kick a rock off of the hill and it starts rolling, it’s pretty hard to stop.”
“But you’ve got to kick the right rock,” Johnson said.
“And one thing that’s just amazing about this situation is the fact that I wasn’t the rock and I didn’t do the kicking, initially,” the Lehi mayor added. “I got hit by the rock on its way down the mountain.”
The statewide minimum age requirement applies to use, possession and purchase of electronic cigarettes and nicotine products, according to Senate Bill 37, which was signed by Gov. Herbert on March 30.