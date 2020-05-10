Recreation opportunities may be limited right now, but Lehi residents can recreate by beautifying the city as part of this month’s Beautify Lehi program. The program aims to share ideas for families and individuals to get out of the house and enjoy the weather or stay in the house and be productive, complete projects, and come together as a community with a common goal.
Every year, residents, city employees and elected officials work on projects during Beautify Lehi month to spruce up the community. This year’s program, which will run throughout the month of May, will be somewhat different because of social distancing, but the end goal is the same — to add beauty to the city.
In past years, specific projects were set up for residents to participate in together. But, with this year’s unique situation, the city’s website has a list of ideas for residents to complete on their own, while being able to still adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“Normally, all our city departments would do projects throughout the city and we would have a community project,” said Mel Hansen, special events coordinator. “This year we are encouraging residents to continue practicing social distancing while they get out and do projects in their neighborhood and home.”
As residents work on projects in their neighborhoods or around the city, they are encouraged to post photos with the hashtag #beautifylehi. These will be shared on the city’s social media sites and will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Visa gift card.
“Spring is typically known for cleaning and getting ready for the year,” Hansen said. “We started the program so that employees and residents could take pride in our community and help clean up the areas to keep Lehi a beautiful place to live.”
Some ideas listed on the city’s website include picking up trash around the neighborhood, planting a garden, cleaning up trash at a nearby park, doing yard work for a neighbor, beautifying an access point to Utah Lake through the Adopt-a-Shoreline program, and signing up for a green waste container to help with projects.
While many projects can be completed outdoors, there are other ways to beautify the city. Indoor project ideas are listed on the city’s website as well, such as cleaning out closets and donating clothes that are no longer used, beginning to use reusable water bottles, donating used children’s books to a local library, gathering old newspapers to give to the animal shelter, and turning off lights, appliances and water when not in use.
Of course, these ideas are just suggestions. Residents are encouraged to do what they think would best beautify Lehi. For more information, check out the Lehi City Facebook page or the city’s website at http://lehi-ut.gov.