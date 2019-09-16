Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
Lehi has been consistently named one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation over the last few years, its booming Silicon Slopes technology industry fueling rapid business and population growth.
With such rapid growth comes a host of issues, one of the big ones being how a growing city can promote sustainability among its growing population.
Lehi’s new Environmental Sustainability Committee is hoping to spread awareness and education in the community about how people can be better stewards of the environment.
“The challenge is depoliticizing it, and making it a stewardship issue for people out there,” said Steve Roll, Lehi citizen and chairman of the committee.
Many sustainability issues in the city aren’t necessarily on purpose, said Todd Munger with Lehi, but stem largely from ignorance.
The committee’s main goal is to spread awareness in the community about ways people in Lehi can live in a more sustainable way.
The five-person committee, made up of Lehi residents, has only met twice and is really just getting started, but it already has some ideas for what it hopes to accomplish, including hoping to tackle spreading awareness about one issue per month, starting with recycling.
Recycling is a huge issue, which many people just have misinformation about, Munger said.
“We discussed the overload of information, and how we can break it down, make sense of it and then get it out to the community,” Munger said. “We felt one way we could do that would be to take a month and address one aspect of sustainability.”
The outreach will also include information booths, school outreach, and use of the city website and social media channels, Munger said.
Each member of the committee will have one cause to champion, Munger said, such as recycling, air quality or energy usage. Then that committee member will research what they can about that issue and how community members can be more sustainable in that area.
Roll said the biggest challenge will be to make sustainability accessible to people. On a recent trip to Portugal, Roll noted that recycling bins were never far away.
“If we can find a way to work with Smith’s, Walmart (to place recycling bins) — wherever people go on a regular basis and make it easy — we’ll start to see the changes we’re hoping to see,” Roll said.
Encouraging issues like recycling is important, Munger said, because so many people recycle incorrectly. The more contaminants, or nonrecyclable materials are placed in bins, the more money it costs the recycling facilities to process.
For example, people may throw greasy pizza boxes or diapers in a recycling bin, both of which would be considered contaminants.
Munger said he’s also working on forming an internal sustainability he calls the “Green Team” including a person from each department to work on making city departments more sustainable as well. One issue he’d like to bring up at the city level is a “no-idling” policy to reduce emissions.
Awareness on those types of topics can also be spread to the general community, Munger said.
“Something as simple as turning your engine off when you’re in line to pick your kid up at school — these kids are coming out and smelling exhaust and it’s impacting them. Something as simple as turning your car off can make a big difference,” Munger said.
The committee doesn’t have a budget, but much of the work they want to start with doesn’t cost money, Munger said.
They’re also working on a scooter share contract for Thanksgiving Point in the hopes to reduce car trips in the area.
In the future, the committee may affect policy change at the city level, Roll said, but for now, it’s in its infant stage.
By 2050, projections have the world’s population growing to 9.2 billion people, which means an increase in consumption of energy and production of waste.
“How do we do that without depleting every resource and creating a void in our world?” Roll said. “It starts with us individually.”