Experiencing a live nativity is a Christmas tradition for many.
This year, that tradition can be experienced and others can be helped at the same time because of a new live nativity in Lehi. A Babe is Born – Live Nativity is being held at the Lehi rodeo grounds, 200 N. 500 West. The event began on Dec. 2 and will run through Dec. 14 on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, beginning at 6 p.m.
Several hundred people attended the first couple of nights, walking through “Bethlehem,” complete with live goats, sheep, donkeys and interactive activities for children. As visitors continue to walk, they turn a corner and see the baby Jesus. “There’s a certain magic that’s there,” said organizer Joe Coccimiglio.
Each night, about 20 refugees, from various parts of the world who are living in Utah, are acting in the live nativity. They are getting paid for their time, which is one way that the event is helping them as they begin their new lives in the United States.
According Matt Flake, he and the other organizers wanted to do something meaningful that would help others during this Christmas season. They decided to form a nonprofit and provide a way for the community to be involved in the project by attending and even volunteering for the live nativity.
Another way that the refugees are being helped is with food. For each ticket sold, one meal for a refugee will be donated, according to Flake.
Just as Joseph and Mary traveled to Bethlehem to be taxed, visitors to the live nativity can pay a “tax” that will further help the refugees in Utah. Those who come to the live nativity are welcome to bring donations such as coats, hats, socks, gloves and canned food. These donations or “taxes” will be given to needy refugees.
“They are really enjoying it,” Coccimiglio said, about the refugees. “They are talking to people, telling their stories.” One family that is involved came to Utah from Rwanda just three months ago. “The dad has been in a refugee camp for 22 years,” Coccimiglio said. “We want to bless their lives by offering a job and help them to be successful. Every day we get more and more people that want to come and work.”
While many of the refugees who are participating in the live nativity are not Christian, they are very religious, according to Coccimiglio. “This resonates with a lot of them,” he said. “We’re trying to make it a special time for everybody.”
At the end of the nativity, free hot chocolate and doughnuts are served to visitors. Local choirs will be performing during the live nativity events. For more information, to purchase tickets or to volunteer, go to www.ababeisborn.org and check out the A Babe is Born – Live Nativity Facebook page. While it is easier to purchase tickets online before attending, tickets can be purchased at the entrance, according to Coccimiglio. Tickets start at $6.