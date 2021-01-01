One person hit by FrontRunner near Orem station 03
A FrontRunner train is pictured at the Orem intermodal transit station on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. 

 Evan Cobb, Daily Herald

A 35-year-old man was killed by a FrontRunner train in Lehi on Thursday evening, according to Utah Transit Authority officials.

The train struck the man around 6 p.m. near 298 N. 500 West in Lehi, said Carl Arky, spokesperson for UTA.

Officials had not released the identity of the man as of Friday, pending an investigation.

Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, UTA announced on Twitter on that a bus bridge would be in place between American Fork and Lehi due to a “train vs. trespasser incident,” noting that the train involved “is unable to proceed southbound.”

At 8:30 p.m., UTA tweeted that trains were now able to proceed through the area in both directions.

