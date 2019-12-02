A vehicle crash caused officials to close all lanes of traffic on southbound I-15 around 9 a.m. on Monday near Lehi.
The Utah Department of Transportation reported drivers are passing on right and left shoulders at mile marker 285, north of the State Route 92 exit.
Those involved in the crash had minor injuries, said Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol.
The four lanes should be opened around 10:30 a.m. as officers move the crash off the highway.
This story is developing and will be updated.