Fond memories fill Sherman Robinson’s head when he reflects on the last half-century of his life that he has spent at Lehi Roller Mills.
Robinson, or “Sherm” as he’s known to friends and family, remembers the Utah County farmers he’s interacted with over the years, who are the same farmers his grandfather and father interacted with years earlier.
He thinks about the 50 years that the Lehi Roller Mills provided flour for certain divisions of the fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken. He thinks about the millions of pounds of flour the Lehi Roller Mills has produced and shipped to bakeries throughout the western United States.
“Fifty-six years at a place is a little bit unusual, isn’t it?” Robinson said in an interview Thursday.
Robinson is retiring from his position as general manager of the mills, which his family has operated for more than a century, at the end of the year.
Robinson’s grandfather, George G. Robinson, acquired the Lehi Roller Mills in 1910.
“And then, my dad ran it and owned it, and then, I ran it and owned it,” Robinson reminisced.
The Lehi Roller Mills is small compared to most flour mills around the country, according to Robinson.
“A big mill would mill a million pounds of flour a day,” he explained. “We mill 100,000 pounds of flour a day. And so, we have an opportunity to specify the wheats and do a real close job on identifying the properties of the wheat and flavor profiles.”
“Our focus has always been on small artists and bakeries,” Robinson continued. “And we’ve done business all up and down the west coast and through Utah for 110 years.”
Robinson’s favorite memory of the mill has to be the filming of the 1984 movie “Footloose,” starring Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer and directed by Herbert Ross.
“That was a fun experience,” Robinson said.
It all started when one of the film’s producers, Daniel Melnick, who owned a cabin near Sundance Mountain Resort, would drive by the mill in the evening when there was “always a little bit of dust around the mill, and it made it almost look like it had a halo.”
“And that started his desire to film a movie there,” according to Robinson.
It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Robinson and the Lehi Roller Mills.
In 2012, the mills filed for bankruptcy and faced a civil lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Utah after eight former employees walked out of the mill protesting nonpayment for work.
The mill was close to going out of business when Robinson approached Ken Brailsford, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Lehi-based Zija, who purchased the mill in 2013 and pulled it out of bankruptcy.
The new owner “has really done some nice things in painting and updating the mill,” according to Robinson, including purchasing “quite a bit of new equipment” and eliminating dust.
“I don’t think there’s another mill our size in the United States that’s as modern as we are,” Robinson said.
Current chief operating officer Brock Knight, who Robinson has worked with for 20 years, will replace the retiring general manager, while Todd Berry will become the milling superintendent.
“They’re almost like my children,” Robinson noted. “And they will carry on really, really well. And they’re doing so now.”
The Robinson family’s involvement in flour milling enterprises dates back to the 1600s in England, and Robinson’s retirement will mark the end of a four-century era.
“In terms of the Robinson family, that’s ending,” he said. “But in terms of what we’ve learned and how we do things, it will continue with this new group.”