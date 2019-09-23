Drivers should prepare for freeway closures from midnight to dawn during the next few days as the Utah Department of Transportation installs beams for a new freeway bridge.
Northbound Interstate 15 will be closed overnight from Lehi Main Street to 2100 North from Tuesday through Friday, according to a press release.
The closure will start at 11 p.m. and end at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday nights. On Friday, the freeway will close from midnight to 6 a.m.
All drivers will be detoured from the freeway at Lehi Main Street and back on via State Street and 2100 North.
“While these closures are in place, crews will remove the electronic sign over the freeway and install a new one as part of a project to replace these signs in various locations along the Wasatch Front,” officials stated.
A total of 285 beams are being used to build 17 bridges along the four-mile section of I-15, and this week’s closures will allow crews to install at least half of those beams.
By 2020, the freeway near Lehi will have two additional lanes in each direction, updated interchanges at State Route 92 and 2100 North, a one-way frontage road system and more options for drivers to access the freeway.