Primary Children’s Hospital’s upcoming Lehi satellite campus will be located near 3300 West and 2100 North in Lehi, the hospital announced.
The hospital released several details about the new facility Friday morning, including the size of the site and which services it will provide.
The hospital will be contained on 38 acres of land. It will have five floors, 66 beds, and a three-story medical office building.
The hospital will include pediatric specialty trauma and emergency services, pediatric and newborn intensive care units, a medical and surgical unit, operating rooms and surgical services, inpatient and outpatient behavioral and mental health services, and Safe and Healthy Families clinic, sleep medicine services, infusion services, rehabilitation services, specialty outpatient clinics, laboratory services and imaging services.
There will also be food service and a gift shop.
The new campus was announced last month as part of the hospital’s $500 million plan to change the structure of how it provides health care to children in Utah.
“By investing in people and programs and initiatives and most importantly, facilities, we will be able to bring that dream to life,” said Katy Welkie, the CEO of Primary Children’s Hospital.
Intermountain Healthcare plans to break ground on the hospital later this year and open it in the fall of 2023.
With Utah County’s growth, Welkie said it was time to bring a second location to Lehi.
“In the simplest terms, it is where the kids are, and we want to be where the kids are,” Welkie said.
About 9.5% of Utah County’s population is under the age of 5 and 33.4% are under the age of 18, according to 2019 population estimates from the United States Census Bureau.
The Lehi campus, she said, will place care closer to Utah County families so they do not have to travel as far to receive services.
The hospital also announced that Lisa Paletta, who is currently the administrator of Alta View Hospital, will be the administrator of the Lehi campus. Welkie said Paletta was involved in the design, construction and opening of the new Alta View Hospital campus and is known for bringing leadership together.
“She is absolutely the ideal person for this role,” Welkie said.
The Lehi campus will allow space to build additional buildings to the site as the need arises. When finished, the pediatric intensive care unit at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo will move to the Lehi campus.
High-level services, such as cardiovascular services and organ transplants, will continue to be performed at the Salt Lake City campus.
Paletta said the time was right for a Lehi campus to meet Utah County’s needs. Consolidating intensive pediatric services, she said, will allow for additional services to move to the site and be available.
“We are extremely excited and have received positive feedback as we made this announcement a few weeks ago,” she said.