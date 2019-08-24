The Utah Renaissance Faire is a popular yearly attraction that attracts thousands of visitors to hear music, watch jousting and eat turkey legs, among other things. But it’s also meant to be educational, to inform visitors about the Renaissance itself as a period of history.
In the past, the more informative part of the Renaissance Faire was the “artisan village,” featuring people doing activities from the time period, such as weaving or paper making. However, Renaissance Faire Education Director Erin Smith said the lack of interactive experiences meant people would wander in and wander out without engaging with the artisans or learning about the crafts.
“As a historian, and someone who is just in awe of their craft(s), it just broke my heart,” Smith said. “So I was trying to figure a way — how do we get the people to come and engage?”
Smith teaches 10th grade at Karl Maeser Preparatory Academy, covering language arts, English, world civilization and philosophy using the Socratic method. Years ago, while teaching at a different school, she assigned students to create a Shakespearean village, where they came up with activities, researched the history and created characters; Smith thought, maybe the same thing could be done at the Renaissance Faire.
The Renaissance Faire debuted it’s first-ever interactive “Medieval Village,” called “The Shire,” at this year’s event. It features an apothecary, a small church, period games and more, along with the usual artisans demonstrating their crafts. Each of the educational booths is manned by volunteers in character, and they have history binders Smith put together so they can teach patrons what it was really like in a medieval village. Many of the volunteers are current or former students of Smith’s, such as 16-year-old Tanner Heaton who was in Smith’s class last year.
He volunteered in a different capacity at the Renaissance Faire last year for extra credit, but had such an enjoyable experience he decided to volunteer again. This year he manned the games booth in the medieval village. Tanner said he enjoys the educational aspect of volunteering at the faire, but he’s also grown from it personally.
“I found a lot of things here (at the faire) that were fun, and if I could serve or give my time and effort to volunteer within the Renaissance Faire, I had a great feeling that I’d be bringing a lot of fun to a lot of people and to educate them,” Tanner said. “The volunteer hours and the service, it makes me feel better about myself when I’m giving service to ... whoever’s coming to the Renaissance Faire.”
Planning for next year’s faire begins in September, and Smith already has notes on things she wants to improve upon or add to the medieval village, but for its debut, she feels satisfied that it accomplished the goal of engaging and educating visitors, causing more foot traffic than she said she ever saw in years past.
“This is what life was like and this is why we are celebrating the Renaissance,” Smith said. “If we can keep this kind of feeling going and create this village, that’s where the magic happens.”