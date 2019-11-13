It's no secret Lehi has felt a significant amount of the growth coming to Utah in the last decade, and with the development of Silicon Slopes, the city is relatively unidentifiable when compared to images just a few decades ago.
With so much commercial and residential growth, what does Lehi look like now compared to even five years ago?
Nearmap, a company that delivers aerial imagery to businesses across the world, mapped out Lehi because of its rank in the top 10 fastest economically growing cities. As part of GIS Day (geographic information systems), the company compared two images of Lehi from 2014 and 2019 with the Mammoth Screen Theatre at Thanksgiving Point as a location marker.
The aerial images of Lehi are juxtaposed for comparison. What do you think are the most drastic changes to Lehi in the past five years? Share with us in the comments below.