Lehi officials arrested a Springville man after he allegedly led police on a vehicle and food pursuit through a home construction site.
Lehi Police Department officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. When authorities located the vehicle, they found a man — later identified as 27-year-old Agustin Patino — slumped over in the driver’s seat.
Officials identified the vehicle as possibly having been involved in several earlier reports of vehicle burglaries, according to arrest documents. More uniformed police officers with marked patrol vehicles arrived and called to Patino to exit the vehicle, identifying themselves as police officers.
Instead of exiting the vehicle, Patino allegedly turned the vehicle on and drove off, and authorities pursued him in marked patrol vehicles with their emergency lights on. Patino refused to yield to the command of the officers on scene and instead left the roadway before driving through a home construction site to avoid officers, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Later in the pursuit, Patino allegedly drove through a fence, causing damage, before traveling onto a railroad access road. After crashing the vehicle, Patino allegedly left the vehicle and continued to flee on foot along the train tracks.
Officers continued to pursue Patino, commanding him to stop. It wasn’t until Patino came to a barbed-wire fence that he stopped and laid on the ground, surrendering himself to police, according to the probable cause statement.
During a search of his person, officials discovered a small nugget of black substance, which field tested positive for heroin. Further investigation of the vehicle yielded a wallet that had fallen out when Patino had exited the car to flee on foot.
Police were able to identify the wallet as stolen property from a reported vehicle burglary in Lehi, and authorities were able to further corroborate Patino’s involvement using a witness-provided description of the suspect and the vehicle.
The vehicle was transported to the Lehi Police Department and processed after a search warrant was granted. Officers found a sack with a white crystal substance in the center console, and the substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officers also located several different bags with financial transaction cards belonging to a number of individuals, a Social Security card and a driver’s license. None of the cards discovered belonged to Patino, according to arrest documents. Police also discovered pipes commonly used to inhale illicit substances and residue within the pipe.
Authorities checked the license plate attached to the vehicle and found that it did not belong to the vehicle and had since been reported stolen. Police also discovered that Patino’s driver’s license had been suspended, and he was required to have an interlock device attached to any vehicle he drove.
Patino was booked into Utah County Jail on Friday under suspicion of third-degree felony failure to stop at command of police and third-degree felony unlawful possession of a financial card.
Additionally, officials submitted potential charges of class A misdemeanor failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, class A misdemeanor possession of another’s identifying documents, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanor failure to remain at the scene of an accident, class C misdemeanor ignition interlock device violation, and class C misdemeanor driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Patino also was issued a citation for entering an intersection without sufficient space. He is currently in custody on $10,000 bail.