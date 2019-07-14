Lehi Police arrived on scene of a reported burglary to find the suspect wounded with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday night, according to Sgt. Robert Marshall with Lehi Police.
The 20-year-old suspect was transported to a hospital in stable condition and was reported to still be in the hospital as of Sunday morning, according to Marshall. He will be taken into custody after hospital release.
Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. to 391 N. 900 South in Lehi, where the suspect had left and then returned to the house and was trying to forcibly enter, according to police.
When officers secured the suspect and found the gunshot wounds, a medical team arrived on scene and transported the suspect to Intermountain Medical Center for treatment. Marshall said they predicted the suspect would be held at the hospital for 12 to 24 hours with an officer present.
According to Marshall, Lehi city detectives are currently investigating the incident.
"We're trying to get down to why he's fixated on that house," Marshall said. "We're not seeing any relationship between him and the house."
No names of people involved in the incident have yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated when more information is available.