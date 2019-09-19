In conjunction with the ongoing Interstate 15 construction through Lehi, the Utah Department of Transportation will close state Route 92 at I-15 this weekend.
According to a UDOT press release, the closure is scheduled from 11 p.m. Saturday through 5:30 a.m. Monday, rendering the interchange closed the entirety of Sunday.
UDOT will be restructuring state Route 92 — otherwise known as Timpanogos Highway — diverging diamond interchange to a traditional interchange.
The closure will not affect I-15, which will remain open in both directions. Southbound drivers trying to access American Fork Canyon or the Traverse Mountain business area will have to use 2100 North and northbound drivers accessing the same area can also 2100 North or 14600 South in Draper.
East and west drivers who traditionally use Timpanogos Highway are advised to use Triumph Boulevard and 2100 North.
In addition to the interchange reconfiguration, crews will be working on a new southbound I-15 off-ramp to the frontage road and a free-flowing U-turn lane on Triumph Boulevard. Both features are expected to provide for easier access to Thanksgiving Point and the frontage roads.
“These features are the first of several new elements designed to give drivers more options when traveling through the I-15 Technology Corridor,” said Boyd Humpherys, UDOT project director, in the press release.