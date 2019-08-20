The Utah Department of Transportation began closing Timpanogos Highway nightly Aug. 17, and will close 100 East under I-15 as early as Thursday. The Timpanogos Highway closures will continue on until at least Aug. 31, and the 100 East closure will be closed through sometime in September.
Timpanogos Hwy will be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, from 11 p.m. Fridays to 8 a.m. Saturdays, and 11 p.m. Saturdays to noon Sundays. The closures are to allow bridge demolition at I-15, as part of the ongoing I-15 Technology Corridor project, which when completed will have 17 reconstructed bridges.
Timpanogos Highway traffic will be detoured to 2100 North and 14600 South in Lehi. The new Triumph Boulevard bridge or 1200 West are alternate routes for local east and west traffic, according to a press release.
The construction activity at 100 East will take place both day and night, the press release states, and nearby residents should expect increased noise, dust and vibration during the work. There will be another one-month closure needed for road reconstruction in the future, although the exact date is not yet known. During construction, business access on 100 East between State Street and I-15 will remain open.
When the Tech Corridor project is completed, in addition to the reconstructed bridgees, I-15 will have two additional lanes in each direction, redesigned interchanges at S.R. 92 and 2100 North, a new one-way frontage road system, improved trail connections, and more options for drivers to access the freeway and surrounding Lehi destinations, according to a press release. Scheduled project completion is late 2020.
Detour maps and information about the construction can be found on UDOT's website.