The Utah County Board of Health met Monday afternoon, to discuss a handful of items and see a few presentations, including an update on a Utah Department of Health air study in the Lehi/Traverse Mountain area, which is rife with controversy.
The study, which began in February 2019, is about halfway completed. Ralph Clegg, Utah County Board of Health executive director, said the study is scheduled to be completed in either December 2019 or January 2020.
The study was specifically requested to observe dust that may be ejected into the air during mining projects nearby, such as the gravel pit, which developers are hoping to expand. One of the major concerns is silica dust, which can cause silicosis, a lung disease that can be responsible for major lung damage, although symptoms may not appear for years or even decades.
“There’s no real air standard for silica dust,” Clegg said, noting that there are standards for heavy metals in the air. “There’s dust certainly created, but does it create a health issue? That’s what (the state) is trying to address.”
According to Clegg, researchers have compiled about 1,600 pages of data on the homes surrounding the current area of the gravel pit at Point of the Mountain. Last month, researchers began using three monitors to take samples of dust in the air south of the gravel pit, with another monitor in the north for just a couple of weeks. The samples will then be tested.
An additional two weeks of monitoring will be done in August, Clegg said, and then a draft report will be created and reviewed by the county health department, the Utah Division of Air Quality, and a handful of other groups and organizations before being made public.
The study may have an effect on an approved mass grading project by Geneva Rock, which will be 50 feet from homes. It’s an issue the Lehi Moms and Allies for Clean Air have been fighting since last year, when Lehi City Council approved the development and the project.
The sticking point is that while Geneva Rock and the city of Lehi refer to the project as a “mass grading project,” which is legal in city limits, the Department of Oil, Gas and Mining is requiring the entities to have a large-scale mining permit.
Geneva Rock spokesman Dave Kallas said any development that moves bedrock is required to get a permit,
“Whether it’s a mine or a construction project, or a mass grading project ... we follow DOGM’s requirements,” he added.
A representative of Clyde Companies, Geneva Rock’s parent company, said at the board of health meeting that other housing developments in the area would have had to get large-scale mining permits as well, a comment Erin Faraclas, a board member, quickly shut down.
Faraclas, an active member of the Lehi Moms and Allies for Clean Air, said she’s looked into the history of the other homes in the area and found no evidence of previous large-scale mining permits.
“We’re going with the state definition,” Faraclas said, in reference to mining. “The depth and the amount of material being moved far exceeds (mass grading).”
Kallas said the development is planning to break ground in the next month or so. It’s unclear what effect, if any, the completed study could have on the project. Ultimately, the decision to move forward lies with Lehi, which did not return requests for comments on Monday’s air study update. As for Geneva Rock, their plans so far haven’t changed.
“We’re interested and we’re watching,” Kallas said.
Jeff Acerson, Utah County Board of Health member, offered encouraging words to Faraclas and other “Lehi Moms” in attendance at the meeting.
“Don’t give up, but don’t turn it into a fight,” he said. “Protect your rights ... just try to do the right thing.”