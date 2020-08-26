The dreaded task of getting on the freeway at the congested Point of the Mountain just got a little easier.
The Utah Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that it is opening two new on-ramps on southbound Interstate-15 in Lehi as part of the I-15 Technology Corridor project, an effort to improve the highway between Spanish Fork and Bangerter Highway in Draper.
“These ramps will provide direct access to the freeway and improve traffic flow in this fast growing area of the state,” UDOT said in a news release. “Opening these ramps is a major milestone for the three-year construction project, which is anticipated to be complete in November.”
The first new on-ramp at 2100 North opened on Wednesday afternoon and carries traffic over State Street to southbound I-15, UDOT said, adding that drivers heading to southbound I-15 from State Street and 1200 West “will stay left and merge into a dedicated turnaround lane, and those coming from eastbound 2100 will need to be in the far-left lane and merge left.”
“The design of this new on-ramp is compatible with a future freeway-to-freeway connection with I-15 and Mountain View Corridor,” the transportation agency said. “It accommodates the traffic needs of today, allows for any future development in this area, and will eliminate the need for rework when the future Mountain View Corridor project is funded.”
The second on-ramp to southbound I-15 from Thanksgiving Way will open this weekend, according to UDOT.
“Both new on-ramps will reduce congestion at the 2100 North and Timpanogos Highway (S.R. 92) interchanges and improve travel times,” UDOT said.
For more information about the new on-ramps and other highway improvements being implemented as part of the I-15 Technology Corridor project, visit http://udot.utah.gov/techcorridor.
Updates on delays and traffic restrictions during construction can be found at http://udottraffic.utah.gov.