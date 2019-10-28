Officials reported Monday that a 19-year-old woman remains in critical condition after her vehicle crashed near Lehi on Friday evening.
The woman was driving a silver hatchback car northbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 279 around 11 p.m., according to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol.
The vehicle veered to the left and struck a center median concrete barrier. The driver corrected and crossed all lanes of traffic to the right before hitting another concrete barrier, police reported.
The woman was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and she was not wearing a seatbelt, the release stated. She is still in critical condition as of Monday morning.
Officials are investigating impairment as a possible cause of the crash as troopers reportedly found a vape pen and THC oil inside the vehicle.