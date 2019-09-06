Residents are allowed to return to their homes after being evacuated after a brush fire broke out on the mountain above Lindon Friday afternoon.
According to Orem Fire and Rescue Battalion chief Shon Hearst, four to six homes near 61 S. Kings Peak Drive were evacuated due to the 20-acre brush fire.
Fire personnel from Orem, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Utah County and the U.S. Forest Service are fighting the fire. A helicopter was assisting, however, a drone flying in the area forced the helicopter to land. Police are investigating who was piloting the drone.
The fire started around 3 p.m. Friday near Dry Canyon above Lindon, officials reported. Hearst said that they believe the fire was started by construction equipment.