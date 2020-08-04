Editor’s Note: Today’s installment in the Festival Flashback series offers a historical look at Lindon, and what residents can expect at this year’s scaled-back Lindon Days.
A not-so-wide but rather narrow city, Lindon has much to give in the way of charm, including the number of historic homes and sites, parks and a name that has been misspelled for decades.
Particularly inviting are the variety of events at this year’s Lindon Days celebration.
Like other cities in Utah County, Lindon’s celebration and events have been reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That does not mean Lindon won’t be offering up a lot of fun. From the Ice Cream Social at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pioneer Park (150 S. 500 East) to the Mayor’s Candy Scramble at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the horse arena (200 N. Main St.) and the Candy Parade starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Center Street, Lindon’s city celebration looks like a pretty sweet deal.
One of the more entertaining events is the cardboard boat regatta at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Lindon Aquatics Center at 60 W. 60 North. That evening there will be a socially distanced, face mask wearing concert offered at 8:30 p.m. by “The Current” at Pheasant Brook Park, 400 N. 800 West, followed by the annual fireworks show.
For full details on all of the events happening at this year’s Lindon Days, visit lindonrecreation.org/lindon-days.
A bit of history
If you’re driving north on State Street from Orem you’ll know you’ve arrived at the city boundaries just after Orem’s 2100 North as you reach the Lindon hill, as locals call it. The road hits a bit of a valley right after the Lindon City Hall.
If you’re driving south on State Street you’ll reach the light at the Walmart, see the Pleasant Grove Purple Turtle drive-in restaurant in your rear view mirror and know you have arrived in Lindon.
However, don’t think for one minute that is all there is to Lindon.
“Originally settled in 1861, Lindon began as pioneers moved into what was then the Lindon grazing land,” according to the Pleasant Grove/Lindon Chamber of Commerce. “The town was originally named ‘String Town’ because of the way the houses were strung up and down the street between the towns of Orem and Pleasant Grove.”
Two early city landmarks were Chess Gillman’s Lindon Blacksmith Shop and the Cullimore Mercantile Store located next to each other on State Street.
Perhaps the most popular “lady” in the early days of the town was Tilia, a beloved old linden tree that grew in the town. Tilia inspired the residents for many years. Around 1901, the residents decided to call their little space by the mountains Linden in honor of the tree, according to chamber historical information.
Early on the name Linden was misspelled one time as Lindon. The residents just kept misspelling the word and finally they accepted the misspelling and the name stuck for good.
Over the past century, Lindon has seen organized development, but it has tried to remain true to its motto: “Lindon: A little bit of country,” according to the chamber.
The city was incorporated Nov. 8, 1951, with 801 residents. The city website describes it as “nestled below beautiful Mount Timpanogos, Lindon is an attractive destination for residents and businesses alike.”
Lindon supports hundreds of businesses and is rich in outdoor recreation opportunities with multiple parks, trails and amenities, according to city information.
It has a population of about 10,600 and was honored in 2009, 2011 and 2013 when CNN Money Magazine ranked Lindon within the “100 Best Small Cities to Live in America.”
The median age of Lindon is 24 and the median income is about $63,500.
In his letter to the residents of Lindon concerning the reasons for drawing back a bit on Lindon Days, Mayor Jeff Acerson said he wanted to keep the residents safe. He also thanked them for their continued contributions to the city.
“Thank you for being a wonderful part of Lindon,” Acerson said. “Continue to serve your neighbors.”
That is what Lindon is, a community of neighbors that for more than 100 years has reached out to help each other, be it irrigation for the farms in the early settlement to supporting the numerous businesses coming into town, according to the chamber.